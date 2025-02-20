Good trouble. Just the right sort of problem. Far, far better than the alternative …

Without wanting to tempt fate or provoke the footballing gods into an act of wrath, the prospect of Hibs having everyone – absolutely everyone – fit and able to train undoubtedly feels like a beautiful piece of timing. One that might make all the difference as David Gray looks to secure a top-six spot as a springboard to challenge for one of those precious and potentially lucrative European places.

Having put together a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, despite spending much of that time without key performers and guaranteed starters, Gray looked rightly pleased when he told The Evening News: “If we come through the weekend OK, I think everybody should be back training fully going into the Dundee United game next midweek, so everyone back on Monday. Everyone who's injured, everyone should be back in training at that point.”

That means the return of club captain Joe Newell, who could even be fit to face Celtic at Easter Road on Saturday. Not to mention a huge step in the recovery of Elie Youan. And the welcome boost of seeing Marvin Ekpiteta back among the group on a daily basis.

With Kieron Bowie close to making a first start after his own long-term lay-off, then, Gray will have some decisions to make heading into a crucial period, with Dundee United away and the derby next Sunday rounding off a potentially decisive week. Currently sitting fifth in the Scottish Premiership with seven rounds of fixtures to go before the split, Hibs will probably need to take a decent handful of points over the next three games just to stay in the top six.

Having options on the bench will be a huge bonus. And the ability to tinker with the starting XI from game to game could prove invaluable.

Once everyone is fit and available, he’ll have five potential central defenders competing for three spots. Four wingbacks. Eight or nine central midfielders/attacking midfielders vying for game time in the middle of the park. And five/six strikers, depending on how you classify Junior Hoilett.

Taking all of the above into considering, then, is this the strongest XI available to Gray on any given match day? Let’s have a heated debate …

1 . GK Jordan Smith The absolute stick-on as No. 1 since replacing Joe Bursik, the former Nottingham Forest back-up has added stability to the back line. You couldn't shift him out of Gray's starting XI with dynamite. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB Warren O'Hora Has generally looked more comfortable on the right of back three than he ever did in a flat back four. The Irishman faces competition from Lewis Miller, who can also play wingback, but has generally established himself as first choice in this system. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Not going anywhere. At least not before the end of the season. The return of Marvin Ekpiteta gives Gray options - but Rocky has been so visibly the dominant defender in recent weeks that it's impossible to see him returning to bench any time soon. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB Jack Iredale His availability prompted the change of shape by Gray, coinciding with the upswing in fortunes. If he doesn't always catch the eye, everyone understands that his presence allows Nicky Cadden to push further up the left wing. Jordan Obita providing experienced and quality cover at the moment. | SNS Group Photo Sales