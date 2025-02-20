Good trouble. Just the right sort of problem. Far, far better than the alternative …
Without wanting to tempt fate or provoke the footballing gods into an act of wrath, the prospect of Hibs having everyone – absolutely everyone – fit and able to train undoubtedly feels like a beautiful piece of timing. One that might make all the difference as David Gray looks to secure a top-six spot as a springboard to challenge for one of those precious and potentially lucrative European places.
Having put together a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, despite spending much of that time without key performers and guaranteed starters, Gray looked rightly pleased when he told The Evening News: “If we come through the weekend OK, I think everybody should be back training fully going into the Dundee United game next midweek, so everyone back on Monday. Everyone who's injured, everyone should be back in training at that point.”
That means the return of club captain Joe Newell, who could even be fit to face Celtic at Easter Road on Saturday. Not to mention a huge step in the recovery of Elie Youan. And the welcome boost of seeing Marvin Ekpiteta back among the group on a daily basis.
With Kieron Bowie close to making a first start after his own long-term lay-off, then, Gray will have some decisions to make heading into a crucial period, with Dundee United away and the derby next Sunday rounding off a potentially decisive week. Currently sitting fifth in the Scottish Premiership with seven rounds of fixtures to go before the split, Hibs will probably need to take a decent handful of points over the next three games just to stay in the top six.
Having options on the bench will be a huge bonus. And the ability to tinker with the starting XI from game to game could prove invaluable.
Once everyone is fit and available, he’ll have five potential central defenders competing for three spots. Four wingbacks. Eight or nine central midfielders/attacking midfielders vying for game time in the middle of the park. And five/six strikers, depending on how you classify Junior Hoilett.
Taking all of the above into considering, then, is this the strongest XI available to Gray on any given match day? Let’s have a heated debate …
