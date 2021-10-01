Is this how Hibs will line up against Rangers at Ibrox?

Most of the starting XI picks itself on current form but positions in the final third could require some additional thought before the game.

Former Light Blues winger Jamie Murphy might be involved but likely only from the bench at best while Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet have shaken off knocks and Jake Doyle-Hayes has recovered from illness.

Scott Allan is likely to retain his spot in the starting line-up but if Magennis doesn't make it, James Scott could be brought in to fill the No.10 role – or a wide left role with Allan moved back into the centre.

Lewis Stevenson should slot in at left-back if Doig isn't passed fit enough for the Ibox clash.

Here’s how Hibs could line up…

1. GK - Matt Macey The towering goalkeeper has made the No.1 slot his own this term

2. RB - Paul McGinn Right-back and vice-captain has looked back to his best in recent games

3. RCB - Ryan Porteous Porteous has previous in this fixture but with the 22-year-old maturing he should relish the cauldron of Ibrox

4. LCB - Paul Hanlon Skipper's influence perhaps flies under the radar a little but he will be a key player at Ibrox for Hibs