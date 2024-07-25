Is this the strongest Hibs XI? New boss finalising best team as go-to guys emerge

By John Greechan
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST

Depth chart contains a few gaps - but some clear first picks

While most football clubs have long since moved towards a digital, cloud-based, online data lake for storing every relevant bit of squad information, there’s something to be said for a physical, wall-mounted, old-fashioned depth chart. You’ll all have seen one, right?

A piece of football-themed office furniture providing a visual reminder of where your team is either lacking in bodies or overloaded with options, it will show two, three or – if you’re lucky/unlucky, depending on perspective – more players in every position on the pitch. With first-choice starters at the top of each mini-list. In bold. Underlined.

As Hibs head into their final Premier Sports Cup group game at Peterhead on Saturday, and with their Scottish Premiership kick-off only eight days later, nobody is pretending that the overall size and disposition of the first team squad is absolutely ideal. There’s a reason why sporting director Malky Mackay is working long hours trying to trim the fat and add a bit of muscle in key positions.

GET THE LATEST HIBS NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR EMAIL INBOX DAILY WITH OUR FREE NEWSLETTER SERVICE

From David Gray’s perspective, though, at least something is becoming more obvious. The new manager’s first-choice XI is taking shape. As much as he’s hoping to strengthen the group by adding at least one centre forward, there’s a clarity to the rookie gaffer’s thinking.

Based on likely availability and everything we know about Gray’s preferences, then, who are his go-to guys for the games that really matter? Based on a flexible 4-2-3-1, and drawing on what the boss has said about tactics, type and trust in key performers, here’s the state of play at present:

Rested as a precaution for the last two games, the former England Under-21 goalkeeper was signed as a starter. So far, he’s impressed in training and games. Back-up/competition: Jordan Smith has been brought in specifically to be a trusted lieutenant, rather than a direct rival.

1. GK Jose Bursik

Rested as a precaution for the last two games, the former England Under-21 goalkeeper was signed as a starter. So far, he’s impressed in training and games. Back-up/competition: Jordan Smith has been brought in specifically to be a trusted lieutenant, rather than a direct rival. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
An arm injury – he keeps getting bashed on the same damaged wing, apparently – kept him out of last night’s friendly/training game against Watford. But his physicality and fight are appreciated by the gaffer. Back-up/competition: Chris Cadden, fitness permitting, for sure. Kanayo Megwa, Rory Whittaker.

2. RB Lewis Miller

An arm injury – he keeps getting bashed on the same damaged wing, apparently – kept him out of last night’s friendly/training game against Watford. But his physicality and fight are appreciated by the gaffer. Back-up/competition: Chris Cadden, fitness permitting, for sure. Kanayo Megwa, Rory Whittaker. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The sort of uncompromising defender Hibs have been missing for a very long time, Ekpiteta was a priority signing by Gray, aware that that last season’s issues ran deep. Back-up/competition: Riley Harbottle? Aye, so there’s that …

3. CB Marvin Ekpiteta

The sort of uncompromising defender Hibs have been missing for a very long time, Ekpiteta was a priority signing by Gray, aware that that last season’s issues ran deep. Back-up/competition: Riley Harbottle? Aye, so there’s that … | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Another summer signing who answered an SOS from Gray, the Irishman is more of a ball-playing centre-half who likes to break the lines with passing – and occasional surges forward. Back-up/competition: Rocky Bushiri is a contender.

4. CB Warren O’Hora

Another summer signing who answered an SOS from Gray, the Irishman is more of a ball-playing centre-half who likes to break the lines with passing – and occasional surges forward. Back-up/competition: Rocky Bushiri is a contender. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David GrayPremiershipMalky Mackay