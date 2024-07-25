Is this the strongest Hibs XI? New boss finalising best team as go-to guys emerge

While most football clubs have long since moved towards a digital, cloud-based, online data lake for storing every relevant bit of squad information, there’s something to be said for a physical, wall-mounted, old-fashioned depth chart. You’ll all have seen one, right?

A piece of football-themed office furniture providing a visual reminder of where your team is either lacking in bodies or overloaded with options, it will show two, three or – if you’re lucky/unlucky, depending on perspective – more players in every position on the pitch. With first-choice starters at the top of each mini-list. In bold. Underlined .

As Hibs head into their final Premier Sports Cup group game at Peterhead on Saturday, and with their Scottish Premiership kick-off only eight days later, nobody is pretending that the overall size and disposition of the first team squad is absolutely ideal. There’s a reason why sporting director Malky Mackay is working long hours trying to trim the fat and add a bit of muscle in key positions.

From David Gray’s perspective, though, at least something is becoming more obvious. The new manager’s first-choice XI is taking shape. As much as he’s hoping to strengthen the group by adding at least one centre forward, there’s a clarity to the rookie gaffer’s thinking.

Based on likely availability and everything we know about Gray’s preferences, then, who are his go-to guys for the games that really matter? Based on a flexible 4-2-3-1, and drawing on what the boss has said about tactics, type and trust in key performers, here’s the state of play at present:

1 . GK Jose Bursik Rested as a precaution for the last two games, the former England Under-21 goalkeeper was signed as a starter. So far, he's impressed in training and games. Back-up/competition: Jordan Smith has been brought in specifically to be a trusted lieutenant, rather than a direct rival.

2 . RB Lewis Miller An arm injury – he keeps getting bashed on the same damaged wing, apparently – kept him out of last night's friendly/training game against Watford. But his physicality and fight are appreciated by the gaffer. Back-up/competition: Chris Cadden, fitness permitting, for sure. Kanayo Megwa, Rory Whittaker.

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta The sort of uncompromising defender Hibs have been missing for a very long time, Ekpiteta was a priority signing by Gray, aware that that last season's issues ran deep. Back-up/competition: Riley Harbottle? Aye, so there's that …