'It's about being happy' - former Bundesliga ace on finding contentment at Hibs

That's one. Maolida hopes to add plenty to his goal tally at Hibs.

With one smart piece of hold-up play, a swivelling turn and a well-timed swing of the boot, six months of frustration were let loose. Do you think there was a bit of anger behind Myziane Maolida’s thumping equaliser for Hibs at Rugby Park?

Identified by manager Nick Montgomery as an ideal January signing, a character with a point to prove and a burning need to right past wrongs, Maolida made a far better second impression on Hibs fans with a rollicking substitute’s appearance in Saturday’s madcap 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock. The French-born Comoros international, a 10 million Euro player before he was even out of his teens, arrived at East Mains via Nice, Lyon, Hertha Berlin and – most recently – the Hertha B team in the German regional leagues. Quite the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scoring in front of the away support in Ayrshire felt like an important staging point. Assuming Maolida kicks on from here, he may well look back on that moment with special affection.

Explaining how he maintained his mood as an unwanted extra in Berlin, and speaking with genuine enthusiasm about a move to a league that, let’s be honest, wouldn’t rank high on the must-visit destinations of many an elite player, the 24-year-old said: “It’s about being happy. I want to play for Hibs and take them as high up the league as possible.

“I was always smiling (in Germany), but there were times when that was difficult. Because I wanted to play all the time. So it’s not easy for the head when the manager doesn’t pick you. That’s why I’m so happy to be here.

“I was so happy to score and so thankful to the supporters - to score in front of them was very special. When the chance came, I didn’t think! I had come inside trying to help the team. I just hit it and enjoyed the feeling. It was a great sensation to see it go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, it was like the frustration being let out. It was such a good sensation to score in front of all those fans. You forget all the bad moments when something like this happens.”

Montgomery stressed how earnest and honest he’d found Maolida in their pre-recruitment conversations. The manager, still proud of the work he did in resurrecting Jason Cummings’ career at Central Coast Mariners, does love a reclamation project. As long as the player involved is willing to put in the hard graft needed.

Insisting that he was up for the challenge, Maolida said: “Yes, I am hungry. I want to play - and I want to score goals. And I want to show my qualities. That’s why I’ve come here. I’m very happy to be here and playing for Hibs.

“At Berlin, it was difficult because I didn’t play much. It’s not good for your head or your body. I just kept myself fit so there was a chance to go somewhere during the transfer market. I wanted to be ready for a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t have a problem with the (Hertha) manager. But he didn’t take me into his team. So I just accepted that, kept training – and kept waiting for the transfer market to open. Now that I’m playing here, I am focused on playing for Hibs.

“It’s a very different way of playing here. Very different. Not like Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga. It’s a different style of football – but just as good. Scotland is a lot faster, there is a lot more fighting for the ball, physically competing, and that will be good for me, it will help me improve.

“It was a big opportunity for me to come here, to join a very big club in Scotland, one of the best clubs. And I wanted to play every game.

“Because I had a difficult six months before coming here, personally. I wanted to come here and give my maximum, show my quality – and score goals. Many goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrown into the game with Hibs two down, alongside fellow subs Christian Doidge and Rory Whittaker, it’s no exaggeration to suggest that Maolida turned the game in favour of the visitors. He was a menace. A holy terror who caused panic in the Killie ranks.

“It wasn’t only me; others came on with me to try to help the team and bring us back into the game,’ he pointed out. “We managed to help the team come back, so we are happy with that.

“It makes me happy that I gave a good performance against Kilmarnock, but I am also a little bit sad because I wanted to win the game. It was important for me to get a goal so early in my time with Hibs, it’s good for my confidence. I’m happy to score my first goal – and I hope to score many more. But the fact that we didn’t win annoys me. Winning would have made me totally satisfied.”

Reunited with old friend and former France Under-20 team-mate Elie Youan at Hibs, Maolida admitted he’d sought counsel from his pal before deciding to try his luck in Edinburgh. Youan is helping the new boy settle although, with just a hint of defiance, Maolida insists that he’s not relying on him for translation in a dressing room of many accents. Just wait until Martin Boyle gets back from the Asian Cup …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assuming he settles off the field, Maolida has the pedigree and quality to be a hit for Hibs. But a lot of that depends on him.

In pure fitness terms, he feels he’s getting closer. And seems to be pretty flexible about filling in wherever the manager needs him.

“I don’t know about a percentage,” he said, when asked about his state of readiness for more game time. “But I’m better. I feel good. I just need to play more games and I’ll be fit, very fit.