After falling behind to Aziz Behich’s 11th-minute goal, the Easter Road side missed a glut of chances, undone by a combination of their own profligacy and an inspired performance from Carljohan Eriksson in the United goal with Martin Boyle, Mykola Kukharevych, and Harry McKirdy all testing the Finn.

Speaking afterwards, Johnson had praise for elements of his side’s performance but admitted frustration at coming away from the game empty-handed.

"We took big risks in the second half against United,” he explained.

"In the last 15-20 minutes we had three at the back, three in midfield in a triangle, two wingers and wingbacks and two centre-forwards, so nobody could say we didn't have a go. But for whatever reason we just couldn't find that elusive finish."

Insisting that his side would travel to Glasgow full of confidence, Johnson added: “I have to keep the spirits high because we're going into a very big game that's going to demand a lot of energy, and more concentration than we showed for the goal.

"But, some of our play was very, very good. We look fit, played on the front foot, we hassled, we harried.

"I can't be too displeased with the actual performance."

But despite his satisfaction with aspects of the midweek performance, Johnson levelled a warning at his players and suggested that, after keeping faith with the same starting XI for three consecutive games, he could make alterations for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park with players returning to fitness and others pushing for a start.

"I think I was pretty brave and bold with the subs. It's brilliant that we've got these options from the bench and people who can affect the game,” he continued.

"And they have to affect the games now because if somebody doesn't, it's next man in. It's not a charity.

"There were just one or two against United that made me think, 'it might be time for somebody else to step into your slot'.