Jack Brydon takes part in a pre-match warm-up during Hibs' Europa Conference League clash with HNK Rijeka

The 18-year-old has extended his deal until the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further year. The centre-back will also be available for Hibs’ development squad games, with Academy chief Steve Kean overseeing matters.

Brydon has previously featured on loan for Stenhousemuir, and spent the first half of the campaign at Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League – his second temporary stint at Christie Gillies Park – and will now test himself in League Two.

Hibs have history of sending youngsters to City to continue their development. In recent seasons Josh Campbell, Ryan Porteous, and Ryan Shanley have all turned out for the Capital club while midfielder Innes Murray is already with the Citizens on a season-long loan deal.

City boss Gary Naysmith said: “Jack is someone who first came to my attention when he joined Stenhousemuir on loan last season from Hibs. He is primarily a centre-back but can also fill in at right-back.

"His performances for Strollers have been really consistent. It’s great news for us that both Jack and Hibs were happy for him to join us on loan for the remainder of the season and I am looking forward to working with him.”

City currently lie fourth in the table, 17 points off leaders Kelty Hearts. Brydon could make his debut on Friday night when Elgin City are the visitors to Ainslie Park.

