Hibs boss Jack Ross was pleased with aspects of his team's performance but annoyed at the goals conceded

The Easter Road side took an early lead through Kevin Nisbet’s eighth-minute header but were reduced to 10 men on the 30-minute mark when Ryan Porteous was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Joe Aribo.

The visitors held out until the hour mark when substitute Kemar Roofe pulled Rangers level before Alfredo Morelos completed the turnaround 13 minutes from time.

"We are working to build something here and we are united. Players make individual mistakes at times and we will try and grow as a team,” Ross said afterwards.

“We spoke at half time about the fact that we had to ideally stop crosses. The two goals were nothing to do with being down to ten men.

"It was about not defending crosses properly. That’s why I was angry at the end of the game.

‘It’s frustrating because yes, I had a go at the players, but it was difficult because they put so much into the game.

"In the first half-hour in particular we were brilliant, but we need to turn being a good team into being a very good team.

"We do that and we still win games even in that position, even at this venue. But we are getting closer al the time. We need to take that last step.”

Despite defeat in Govan Ross insisted the raucous celebrations at full time were an indication of the Light Blues’ relief at beating Hibs and insisted confidence was high in the Hibs camp ahead of next month’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final meeting.

"One thing Rangers will point to is that they keep beating us, but we keep playing well,” Ross added.

“We came here believing in the performances we put in here last season and that if we replicated them we could win. We showed that in the opening half-hour and the players will take belief and confidence from that.

“We need to replicate that over the 60 minutes that follows.

“The Rangers players, staff, and fans celebrated in a way I haven’t seen in a big game. That shows where we are at as a team.”

