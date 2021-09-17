Jack Ross hails Josh Doig for adjusting to playing in front of crowds and Tynecastle display

Josh Doig in action for Hibs against Hearts at Tynecastle in last week's derby

The 19-year-old impressed during his debut season with no supporters in the stands but faced a new challenge this term as fans began returning to stadiums.

Ross believes the Scotland Under-21 defender has embraced the new challenge.

“Josh answered a lot of questions last season,” he said. “Any young player who steps into the first team gets the opportunity because of ability and attributes, but you don’t know how he will handle that challenge.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s the last missing part for any young player. The remaining question was about how he’d play in front of a crowd, in that type of atmosphere.

“I didn’t think he’d have any problem because we’d worked with him and although people forget it, he had some difficult games last season but his response was always brilliant. At that point we knew we had somebody with strength of character.”

Ross was also impressed with how the left-back performed in his first derby at Tynecastle.

"He loved Sunday. It was a new environment for him, particularly as a wide player there where it’s not easy – especially in the derby. He handled it really well.

"This is him saying, ‘I’m on an upward trajectory in my career, I had a good season last year and now I’m producing performance levels in front of crowds’.”

"Now it’s about pushing him to be better and building on the attributes that delivered personal accolades last year and will continue to do so as long as he maintains those levels.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.