Jack Ross hails Paul Hanlon as 'outstanding professional' as Hibs captain signs new deal

Hibs skipper Paul Hanlon has extended his stay at Easter Road until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old, who has made 481 appearances for the club and currently sits eighth on the all-time appearances list, has agreed a deal after talks with chief executive Ben Kensell.

He told hibernianfc.co.uk: “I’m absolutely delighted. Talks moved forward when Ben Kensell came in and I’m really glad it’s over the line.

“When I was younger, my main aim was to just play for Hibs, which I’ve managed to do, and everything else has been a bonus. I’m delighted to represent and play for my boyhood club for a number of years.

“I feel like I’m coming into my peak years as a central defender, and hopefully the best is still to come.

“It’s an honour to be captain of this club and hopefully I can be a successful one.”

Manager Jack Ross, added: “It’s clear to everyone how much this football club means to Paul and equally how important he is to this team.

“Paul is an outstanding professional and sets standards on a daily basis by how he trains and conducts himself.

“He is continuing to develop his leadership qualities by having the responsibility of club captaincy and I am delighted that he will remain part of our continued future progress.”

Hanlon, who grew up in the Capital, made his debut for the club back in 2008 and was made club captain at the beginning of the current season.

He added: “There’s obviously a lot more to think about [as captain]. It’s not just a case of getting your shower and going home. there’s things at night. There are a lot of boys you have to chase up for certain things, as you’d expect with a squad of 20-odd boys. It’s enjoyable.”

Hanlon is continuing to enjoy his football at Easter Road, “apart from the last few weeks when results haven’t been as good”.

He continued: “Last season and this season I’m really enjoying it. The environment at the training ground and everything the manager has put in place is first class and all the lads really love and respond well.