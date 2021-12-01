Jack Ross has say on Rangers penalty as Hibs boss praises performance and highlights Ryan Porteous display

Hibs boss Jack Ross pictured during the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Easter Road

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game,” he said afterwards. “We were strong in all aspects of our performance, maybe the only criticism was not working their goalkeeper enough.

"Overall, the strength of performance against the champions was really good and we absolutely didn’t deserve not to take anything from the game.”

Ross also praised the performance of Ryan Porteous, who conceded the late penalty but otherwise was a stand-out performer. The Hibs boss, having had a chance to review the award, rated it “50-50”.

"I think there’s a spotlight that falls upon him in this fixture, and he’s handled that really well,” he added.

“There will be a spotlight on him again over the concession of the penalty, but he’s shown tonight why he’s such a good young centre-half.

“The time the referee took to give the penalty actually gave me encouragement, because you’re thinking he’s maybe not sure.

“Ryan was adamant he pulled out and there was minimal contact. I would agree, it’s 50-50 for me.

"I would claim for it in the opposition box, but I do think it’s 50-50 and it goes against us.

“To lose the game in that manner makes it doubly disappointing."

Ross also feels his side have emerged from their Covid-19 shutdown a better team.