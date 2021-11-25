'Jack Ross has to be under real pressure now': Frustrated Hibs fans react dismal Dingwall defeat

DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Hibs Christian Doidge walks off after being shown a red card during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Hibernian at The Global Energy Stadium, on November 24, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It was a fifth straight Premiership defeat, compounded by red cards for forwards Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle.

With a very busy schedule of matches coming up in December, the last thing manager Jack Ross needed was suspensions for two of his best attacking options, especially with striker Kevin Nisbet continuing to misfire in front of goal.

Ross made only one change to the team who outplayed Rangers at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, Darren McGregor coming in for the suspended Ryan Porteous.

But after missing chances in the first half, Hibs were made to pay when a Blair Spittal cross found its way into the back of the net for County’s winner midway through the second half. Doidge’s red card then left Hibs chasing the game.

Here is the fans’ verdict:

Andrew Riddell posted: “Watched the game tonight and it was one of the most inconsistent refereeing performances I’ve ever seen. No wonder players were getting frustrated at the end. Amateur at best.”

Brian Ross wrote: “Two red cards and both strikers. Third striker subbed (unbelievable) and went off beside himself with rage. JR back to his worst. Ross County ordinary. Macey and McGregor both at fault for the goal then Macey saves 1 v 1 twice to keep us in it. Nightmare.”

@The_Tman10 tweeted: “Disastrous night for Hibs. Talk about coming back down to Earth with a bump. Beat & two key players sent off. Didn’t take chances in a tight game before Ross C scored. 5 league defeats in a row.”

@HappyGilmore14: “And this is why change is needed - the bread and butter of league performance is nothing short of woeful. Same players - different attitude. It’s not good enough!!!”

@HibsNews1875: “Jack Ross got it badly wrong tonight. The setup was all wrong and the substitutes were mad. Once again a cross costs us. He won on Sunday but pressure is building badly.”

@andrew9806: “Jack is an excellent young Scottish coach. He speaks very well. He’s very good on the training ground with the players. You need to believe in the project (and the process). His teams like to get the ball down and play.”

@StevieBroon78: “Sorry to say it, but Ross doesn’t look like he has any idea of how to get is out of this mess. Sunday has papered over the cracks, but we’ve been rank rotten for ages. He has to be under real pressure now.”

@21_dougie: “Was always going to be a banana skin. Seen it all before after a famous win. The players are only human & tonight’s defeat will be quickly forgotten, Sunday’s win will be remembered forever. No need to panic.”