Jack Ross laments Hibs' lack of cutting edge but says Celtic clash can bring out best in his players

Jack Ross lamented his side's lack of cutting edge in front of goal

The Easter Road boss didn’t feel his side worked Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis enough in the second period but also felt there wasn’t a great deal between the teams.

“I don’t think there was a huge amount in the game; Aberdeen possibly shaded the first half.

"Second half we dominate a lot of the ball and a lot of the territory but don’t create enough in that period, don’t work Joe Lewis enough.

"It felt like there would be very little in it and maybe one goal would settle it, which turned out to be the case.”

Ross revealed he had hoped to take advantage of the enforced defensive changes made by Aberdeen by bringing on Jamie Murphy for Chris Cadden.

"We felt as though we had an opportunity to exploit that and in terms of dominating territory and having a willingness to get in forward areas, that was there.

"The cutting edge that normally we’re pretty good at wasn’t there today and that’s why we didn’t make their goalkeeper make enough saves during the second 45 minutes.

"Human nature dictates that when you lose games, your belief takes a dent and equally when you win games it rises.

"We’ve got a group that for a year and a half now has done things pretty well. This is probably the stickiest period they’ve had.

“We’re going through a difficult period but we can turn that around very quickly. We’ve got a great opportunity to do that on Wednesday night.”

Celtic visit Easter Road on Wednesday night and Ross is hopeful that the fixture will bring out the best in his squad.

"It’s a challenge against one of the top teams in the league, a team that’s on very good form at the moment.

"But it is a game that I would expect to bring out the best in my players. Last week I was critical of them but this week it’s different.