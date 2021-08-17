Jack Ross reiterates Hibs transfer message as he gives injury update

Jack Ross has reiterated the importance of Hibs holding onto their best players - especially in the wake of Christian Doidge's injury

The Welshman will be sidelined until at least December after damaging his ankle and Achilles in training, leaving the Easter Road side severely short on attacking options until they bring in new faces.

Kevin Nisbet, who scored the second goal in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Kilmarnock, was in demand during the January transfer window and remains an attractive prospect but Ross is focused on adding to his squad rather than losing any of his key performers.

“I’ve been consistent in saying that I don’t want to lose my best players and that will remain the case but it becomes even more pressing that people recognise the need for us to keep our players in forward areas because we don’t have a multitude of options,” he said after Sunday’s game.

"You wouldn’t want Christian’s injury to ‘help’ keep those players; we would have been very consistent with our position anyway but right now my work as a manager is to make sure they are all here at the end of August.”

Meanwhile, Ross is hopeful of having Josh Doig available for Sunday’s trip to face Dundee after the left-back was replaced early in the second half against Killie.

"Josh is okay; he had a little knock towards the end of the first half and was struggling a bit at the start of the second half so just precautionary.

"He was good when he was on but as I’ve said all along, I’ve got a brilliant replacement in Lewis Stevenson whether he starts or is subbed on; I thought he was excellent when he came on, but Josh should be fine.”

Paul Hanlon could also return to the fold after suffering a head knock in the first leg of the Europa Conference League third-round tie against NK Rijeka.

Ross added: “On Monday he began the return to training protocols that need to be followed in the event of a concussion but given the time we’ve got until the next game then all being well, if he ticks all the boxes he needs to, then he should be fine.”

