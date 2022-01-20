Jack Ross reveals what he was doing while Hibs faced Celtic in Premier Sports Cup final

The former Hibs manager was surprisingly sacked ten days and two games before the big match at Hampden following a dismal 1-0 defeat to Livingston amid a poor league run which saw them win only twice since August.

The famous 3-1 victory over Rangers in the semi-final wasn't enough to save Ross or give him the chance to try and finished what he'd started in this year's competition.

Despite this, Ross was still a presence around the big day even if he was several miles away at home. He gave advice to interim boss David Gray throughout the week and asked for an inspirational message to be passed on to the players on the day of the match.

But even though he was desperate for his former players to lift the trophy, he couldn't bare the thought of watching it live.

He told the Scottish Sun: “When it came to the actual game I couldn’t bring myself to even watch it. It was too raw.

“I tried to switch off from it, but I found I was constantly looking at the clock, thinking to myself what I would have been doing at that particular time had I still been manager.

“In the morning I thought about the meeting we’d be having. At lunchtime I was thinking about the pre-match. It was just impossible for me not to think that way, so I was just glad when I heard the game was over.

"I still felt sore at what had happened and it’s fair to say there were certain people within the club I wasn’t enamoured with.

“As it turned out, my wife had gone up to Scotland to see friends and family, but our youngest daughter had a slight ear infection, so she stayed at home with me, which was actually quite good.

“At one point I thought I was going to be alone, but having to look after Mila kept me occupied a bit. But I didn’t watch the game. I just couldn’t. It really was a tough day.”

