Jack Ross sacking revisited as pundit describes Shaun Maloney's Hibs team as 'powderpuff'

The BBC Sportsound pundit believes Maloney will come under pressure if Hibs lose Saturday’s semi-final and don’t get off to a good start next season.

The 41-year-old, who spent two seasons at Hibs before joining Hearts, says the upheaval since December has been unnecessary.

He said: “I think Jack Ross losing his job was a ridiculous decision. I don’t think they’d have been in the bottom six had Jack kept his job. There was a two-month period of poor results after two years of good results and I think they would have worked their way out of it.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ross was sacked as Hibs boss on December 9 after a poor run of form

“You’re talking about huge upheaval and huge things having to change for next season. I don’t think huge things needed to change in the first place.

“Last year there was a clear identity with the signings they were making. Now it feels like a scattergun. They’ve got a huge squad and I don’t really see what the identity is.”

He added: “A couple of games have not been too bad – looking as if there are green shoots of optimism and growth – but on the whole it has been powderpuff.

“The big concern is not making the top six and losing the derby. If Hibs don’t get to the final, the start of next season is incredibly important.

Asked if Maloney is under pressure, he replied: “I don’t think there’s any concern at the moment. At the start of next season, if they don’t have a good start, I think there would be pressure.”

Message from the editor