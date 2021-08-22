Jack Ross still keen to bolster Hibs squad as he gives update on injured players

Hibs stand-in skipper Paul McGinn was substituted early in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Dundee after feeling unwell

Hibs stand-in captain Paul McGinn was replaced early in the second half after feeling unwell at the interval, while skipper Paul Hanlon remains sidelined after suffering a concussion in the 1-1 draw with NK Rijeka earlier this month.

Chris Cadden, Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg, and Sean Mackie are longer-term absentees while Kevin Nisbet missed the 2-2 draw with Dundee through illness along with Joe Newell, who suffered a knock in training. Youngster Stevie Bradley has also not been involved in a first-team squad since the 3-0 win against FC Santa Coloma in July.

“We have spoken regularly about adding to our defence and also adding something in the final third of the pitch,” Ross said after the game, while also confirming that he has had no offers for any of his players.

"We want the depth in the squad because we want to be a top team. I think we were close to that last season and now we are sitting here with seven points out of nine and still feel a little frustrated.”

Ross is optimistic that some o will recover in time for next weekend’s home game against Livingston.

"Kevin was unwell and Joe suffered an abdominal injury on Friday.

"Paul Hanlon had a reaction from his concussion and Paul McGinn was sick in the early part of the second half.

“We were down in terms of numbers but hopefully we’ll get a few back for this week.”

