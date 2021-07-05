Jackson Irvine sends farewell message to Hibs as Australia internationalist joins St. Pauli

Jackson Irvine has joined St. Pauli ater his short-term spell with Hibs

The Socceroos midfielder spent the second half of last season at Easter Road after signing a short-term deal during the January transfer window.

Irvine suggested he would make a decision on his future after participating in Australia’s World Cup qualifiers in June but while he had a contract offer on the table from Hibs the arrival of Jake Doyle-Hayes at Easter Road suggested the club had decided to move on to other transfer targets.

Irvine will now play for his seventh club after joining the 2.Bundesliga side, who finished tenth in the German second tier last season.

Writing on social media, the 28-year-old said: “Thank you to staff, players, and everyone involved at Hibs for the past few months.

"I appreciated and loved every minute of it and I wish the club all the best for this season and the future.”

Irvine played 21 times for Hibs, scoring once and laying on three more for his team-mates.

Speaking to St. Pauli’s website Irvine said: “I'm delighted to be here. The club and its values are a perfect fit for me. The way St. Pauli play football suits me, too. I can't wait to meet my teammates now and get started."

Hibs tweeted: “Wishing Jackson all the best at FC St. Pauli - thank you for your efforts in a Hibs shirt.”

Irvine will come up against former Hibs midfielder Victor Palsson, currently playing for Schalke 04, and compatriots Brandon Borrello of Dynamo Dresden, and John Iredale of SC Paderborn.

