Jake Doyle-Hayes denies claims Hibs downed tools at Tynecastle but admits Hibees have point to prove

The Irishman is adamant that Hibs can bounce back from last weekend’s grim showing in Gorgie when despite taking an early lead at Tynecastle in their quest to snatch a top-six berth, they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat and narrowly lost out on a place in the upper half of the table.

But he dismissed claims that the visitors had stopped playing against their bitter rivals.

"It is difficult to hear but it is definitely not true. I don’t think we have any players who would want to chuck it or who threw in the towel in that second half.

Jake Doyle-Hayes, seen here supporting the United to Prevent Suicide movement, says Hibs have to do their talking on the Hampden pitch

"It’s not nice to hear but we need to prove people wrong and show that wasn’t the case.

"It’s definitely an incentive and the boys will be fuming hearing that stuff because it is not true at all. Saturday gives us the opportunity to show people they are wrong.

"You understand the anger from the fans but at the end of the day it is up to us to show what we can do. We have good characters in the dressing room who can get the boys going and get morale lifted.”

Doyle-Hayes will be making his third Hampden appearance for Hibs when he lines up against Robbie Neilson’s side and insists every player in green and white will be doing their utmost to make amends for last weekend.

Hibs have to win the fight first against Hearts, according to Doyle-Hayes

“We know that the second half wasn’t good enough, but we believe in ourselves and in the players here and everyone is looking forward to it,” the 23-year-old said as he previewed the game at the national stadium.

“We are a young team but that is no excuse. We need to learn quickly but those things have happened. We will make sure that the same things don’t happen again on Saturday and that the result turns out the right way.”

Cup success would mean European football for Hibs and Doyle-Hayes wants more continental action, having experienced it for the first time at the start of this season.

"I had my first taste of European football this season and I want to get back there,” he states.

“Loads of boys haven’t played in Europe before so everyone wants to get there. Those are the games you want to play in.

“We have to win the fight against Hearts first, we know it’s going to be a battle and then hopefully we can produce what the manager wants on the ball, keep the ball and create chances.”

It is always impossible to predict the outcome of derby games – both teams have won against the odds and succumbed to defeat from strong positions in recent seasons – and Doyle-Hayes wants to continue that trend.

“The prize is massive, playing in a cup final is what you dream of as a kid. You can say they have better form than us, but it’s a derby game and form goes out the window.

"They have better form going into the game but anything can happen.

"They’re a good team but we're a really good team and we can prove people wrong who think they’re a better team than us.”

