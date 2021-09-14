Jake Doyle-Hayes should be available for the visit of St Mirren after missing the derby

The Irishman has had a strong start to life in green and white, impressing in the midfield and winning several new admirers among the Easter Road support.

His enforced absence through illness necessitated a reshuffle by Jack Ross as he shook up his team to account for Doyle-Hayes’ unavailability, while there was a surprise return to the starting line-up for Chris Cadden, who last played a first-team game in early April.

Joe Newell also returned from a spell on the sidelines to play the full 90 minutes while a second-half substitute appearance for Cypriot internationalist Alex Gogic also gives Ross several options in the middle of the park ahead of the meeting with his old club.

Doyle-Hayes featured in Hibs’ first four league games, coming off the bench for the final 25 minutes of the season opener against Motherwell before starting the next three. He has eight appearances under his belt so far in all competitions.

The former Aston Villa youngster should return to the matchday squad for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match and could be named in the starting line-up for the visit of his former employers in a game pitting Jamie McGrath against the club that tried to sign him at the eleventh hour on transfer deadline day.

The Republic of Ireland internationalists was wanted by the Capital club as part of a deal involving Scott Allan and Drey Wright heading to Paisley but time ran out for the deal to be completed.

