James McPake: Dundee deserved at least a point from Easter Road defeat

Dundee manager James McPake during his side's 1-0 defeat at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

The visiting winger inadvertently netted the only goal of the game when he headed a Martin Boyle cross beyond Adam Legzdins to give Hibs a valuable victory in the cinch Premiership.

Though the ex-Hibs centre-back conceded the hosts were the better side in the first 45, he believes the second half performance from Dundee merited a share of the spoils – if not all three points.

“Paul did the right thing. He had to throw his body at it and on another day his header goes clear,” said McPake.

“Danny Mullen had a great chance and he’s gutted that he missed. Danny is on good form right now and if he had scored then we would have been back in the game.

“I certainly feel we should have come away from this match tonight with more than a point.”

