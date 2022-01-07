The 21-year-old joined the Easter Road side on a season-long loan spell during the last transfer window but has made just six appearances, with his last minutes coming as a 77th-minute substitute in the 2-1 win at St Johnstone in late November.

Despite that, the Evening News understands that there are no plans to cancel the arrangement, and the forward was listed in the matchday squad for Shaun Maloney’s first two matches in charge, suggesting that he is part of his plans.

Scott played the second 45 minutes of the 3-0 defeat by Dundee United on October 16 but was omitted from the squad for the next two matches against Aberdeen and Celtic.

Hibs will not be cutting short James Scott's loan deal

When asked about his absence, then Hibs manager Jack Ross stated that the former Motherwell youngster would have to work on his fitness, saying: “James needs to be fitter. He’s available, but he needs to be fitter. Once he does that then he’ll be back in contention.

"You need players to be at their absolute best and the challenge for James is to get to that level and once he is, then he'll be an asset.”

Hibs have brought in Elias Melkersen from Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt and Chris Mueller from Orlando SC but with Jamie Gullan departing on a permanent basis, Scott could well be needed in the second half of the campaign to provide depth in the final third.