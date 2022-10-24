Jamie Gullan: Former Hibs striker explains gratitude to Gala Fairydean Rovers
Former Hibs striker Jamie Gullan has told of his gratitude to Gala Fairydean Rovers for giving him a leg up in his sporting career as a teenager.
Gullan, 23, is now challenging for promotion to the Premiership with Raith Rovers. He was a rookie Hibs forward in 2017 when he was loaned out to the Borders Lowland League side and looks back on that stint as a vital learning experience.
He said: “It was my first taste of men's football. Their manager was Steven Noble. Obviously going from playing under-18 reserve football to men’s football was a big step up. Playing against experienced boys was a good test, and looking back it was a good first taste of men’s football and it definitely helped me to improve my game.
“It was an eye-opener as to the way you had to be physically and fitness-wise. You learn a lot from playing against older people when you're younger. That definitely was a good first loan move and it was a really good club filled with really good people that were there to help. I was on loan there from August 2017 to January 2018, I think, and I got 10 or 15 games under my belt, scoring three or four goals.”
The Edinburgh-born former Hearts youth player later went on loan to Queen’s Park, from January to May 2018, and three times to Raith – from February to May 2019, August of that year to January 2020 and February to May of 2021 – the Kirkcaldy side then signing him up on a two-and-a-half year deal in January of this year.