Jamie Gullan looks to be on his way out of Hibs

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Stark’s Park, after scoring 14 goals in 50 games across three previous temporary stints in Fife.

Speaking to RaithTV Gullan said he was hoping to hit the ground running, adding: “I’m just buzzing to get back playing football”.

The forward wasn’t involved in the matchday squad for Shaun Maloney’s first two matches in charge against Aberdeen and Dundee United and an exit looked to be on the cards when the Easter Road side brought in Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen, who can play anywhere across the front three.

Gullan was part of the Hibs development team that sealed a league and cup double in 2018 but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

He has featured 39 times for the Hibees, mostly off the bench, scoring three times in the process. A reported move to Raith’s Championship rivals Kilmarnock appeared to be close to completion during the summer transfer window but the plug was pulled at the eleventh hour as Hibs failed to bolster their attacking options, leading then manager Jack Ross to call off the switch.

A return to Kirkcaldy has looked increasingly likely since Rovers boss McGlynn admitted his January priority was to add goals to his team, who have failed to score from open play in more than ten hours of football.