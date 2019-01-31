Jamie Maclaren leaves Hibs and completes move to Melbourne City

Jamie Maclaren’s protracted departure from Hibs has finally been completed after the Easter Road club signed off the paperwork to terminate his loan deal from Darmstadt and allow him to join Melbourne City.

Australian striker Maclaren had told Hibs that he wanted to leave following a fall-out with former head coach Neil Lennon and a lack of regular first-team football. Although a permanent transfer back to his homeland from the Bundesliga II side had been agreed, it hinged on Hibs agreeing to terminate their season-long loan deal – something they were only prepared to do if other deals for strikers were in place.

The Edinburgh outfit this evening completed the formalities at their end to let Maclaren go. The player has now signed for Melbourne on a deal that runs until 2023 after using a FIFA loophole despite the Australian transfer window being closed.

The 25-year-old rejoined Hibs on a season-long loan last summer after a successful six-month spell at the club in which he scored eight goals to help fire them into the Europa League. However, his second stint at the club has not gone as planned, netting just once.