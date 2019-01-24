Jamie Maclaren ‘wanted by four clubs’ as striker’s Hibs future remains unclear

Jamie Maclaren is a reported target for four Australian clubs, with the striker’s future at Hibs seemingly unclear.

The 25-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from SV Darmstadt in Germany’s second tier, is currently on international duty with Australia and competing in the 2019 Asian Cup.

Jamie Maclaren has scored just once for Hibs this season since rejoining on loan. Picture: SNS Group

But he has found the net just once since returning to Easter Road; a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen earlier this season.

The former Brisbane Roar hitman has struggled for gametime, playing just 82 minutes of first-team football for Hibs since the start of December.

In 15 games in green and white this season, he has played the full 90 on just one occasion. Last season he hit eight in 13 after signing on loan in January.

Reports in Australia suggest Maclaren - who scored his maiden international goal for the Socceroos in their 3-0 Asian Cup group win over Palestine earlier this month - is a serious target for Melbourne City, who have earmarked the player as a potential replacement for out-of-favour Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli.

However, Sydney FC and Adelaide United are also keeping tabs on the situation, while Maclaren’s former club Brisbane Roar are also understood to be maintaining an interest in events.

Both Darmstadt and Hibs would have to agree to terminate his loan at the Capital club before sanctioning a switch to Australia.

Speaking to Australian media last week, Maclaren - who has netted over 50 times for A-League clubs Brisbane and Perth Glory - refused to rule out a return to Australia.

He said: “[My future] is in the air obviously, but no matter how much I try to stay quiet, people will start rumours.

“There is something happening in the future, but for now it’s all about the Asian Cup.

“I’ve always enjoyed my football in the A-League and I’m proud of my achievements there.”

Maclaren revealed that he watches every game from the Australian top flight, adding: “I speak fondly about the league and rate it and if there was an opportunity... well, we’d have to wait and see.”