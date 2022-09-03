Jamie McAllister takes positives from Hibs win but demands more quality in final third

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road side scored after 12 minutes through Joe Newell’s free kick following Ash Taylor’s red card for a last-man foul on Martin Boyle but although the hosts peppered Sam Walker’s goal throughout the remaining 80 minutes, they couldn’t add to their lead and lived dangerously at times.

Speaking afterwards, McAllister said: “I think we had 25 shots on goal and dominated but it was that quality in the final third that let us down.

"We should have been out of sight and managed the game better.

“It was a great three points, a good win and we’re still undefeated at home this season so you have to take the positives.”

McAllister is hopeful that Hibs can go one better when they travel to face Dundee United next weekend after failing to capitalise on their first two home results.

The 1-1 draw with Hearts was followed up by a 2-1 defeat by Livingston while St Mirren recorded a 1-0 win just a week after the 2-2 draw with Rangers.

"If you look at the Livi and St Mirren games, we dominate for large parts and just don't get that goal,” he said.

Jamie McAllister issues instructions from the touchline during the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock

"It's just in the final third, that final execution, getting that goal.

"When we get that goal, we need to get the second and put teams to bed.

"Against Killie, the crowd were a bit up and down and you can sense that, because at times we were slow at moving the ball.

"The tempo should have been quicker and you want that second goal and to go on and get two, three, or four.

"There are bits in the game that we'll pick out that we can improve on but it gets us into the week on a positive and looking forward to next week."

McAllister was also generally impressed with Harry McKirdy on his debut, but warned he will take time to adapt.

"I thought he showed some flashes but found the tempo and intensity faster than what he expected.