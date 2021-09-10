Jamie Murphy blow as Hibs winger faces another spell on the sidelines

Jamie Murphy leaves the field of play after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Livingston

The 31-year-old went down on the East Stand touchline shortly before the interval and limped off with physio Nathan Ring, making way for Scott Allan.

Just four weeks ago the attacker was hopeful he had banished the frustrating niggles that had seen him in and out of the team last season and after starring in the 3-0 victory over Ross County said he had been working a lot with the physios and fitness coaches.

However, Easter Road head coach Jack Ross has confirmed ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby that the former Rangers wideman is facing a period of time out.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jamie Murphy will unfortunately be out for a number of weeks, he’s suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

"We’ve had better weeks in terms of availability of players; we’ve got some concerns going into the weekend but we’ve still got a couple of days.

"We’ll see what we manage to put together for Sunday but it will still be a team that will be full of belief and confidence and have enough about them to go and win that game.”

Hibs are already without long-term absentees Christian Doidge and Sean Mackie, while versatile midfielder Melker Hallberg is making good progress as he battles back from a dislocated knee.

However, the Swede is still yet to resume training and so is some way away from a return to action although Chris Cadden has returned to training after recovering from a thigh tear.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.