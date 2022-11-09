The trip to Motherwell, initially scheduled for Saturday January 7 has been pushed back to Sunday January 8 with a 1.30pm kick-off. The game will now be shown live on Sky Sports, and will be the first of two live games on that day with Dundee United hosting Rangers at 4pm on the same channel.

The Fir Park fixture will be the Easter Road side’s fifth post-World Cup match, following on from games against Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, and Hearts. Hibs have been live on Sky Sports twice already this season with the first Edinburgh derby of the season and the 2-2 draw with Rangers screened live from the Capital.

Lee Johnson’s side will be on Sky twice in December with the trip to Ibrox on December 16 and home game against Celtic on December 28 both picked for TV.

Hibs' Mykola Kukharevych and Sean Goss of Motherwell battle for the ball during the previous cinch Premiership match between the two teams

Both teams will be hoping to have turned around their form by the time they meet in North Lanarkshire early next year. The Steelmen have won just one of their last five while Hibs were booed off by their fans after a 2-0 defeat by Ross County at Easter Road on Tuesday night marked their fifth defeat in six.