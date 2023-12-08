January shopping list lengthened by international call-ups - Hibs boss

Get your boots, you're back in the squad ... Nick Montgomery, David Gray and Sergio Raimundo have some juggling to do in January.

International call-ups could force Hibs to dive deep into the January transfer market, according to head coach Nick Montgomery, who faces the prospect of losing key players to the month-long Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. And Montgomery has revealed the key role being played by director of football Brian McDermott, allowing the coaching staff to focus on “realistic” signing targets.

Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller are both likely to be called up by Australia for the Asian Cup, which runs from January 12 until February 10. There’s also an outside chance that former Socceroos regular Jimmy Jeggo might be picked for the tournament favourites as they head to Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocky Bushiri has become a key squad member for the Democratic Republic of Congo team heading to Cote D’Ivoire for the CAF AFCON running from January 13 thru February 11. And, although he hasn’t played for Ghana since 2022, back-up goalie JoJo Wollacott is also a potential absentee.

Montgomery, aware that Hibs face a packed fixture schedule when they return from the winter break on January 20, admitted: “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about January and the prospect of losing a couple of players. You look at players coming back - and you can’t rush them back from these long-term injuries.

“So we may have to dip into the market and bring some reinforcements in. But every club around the world right now is looking at options, the phone is going to the sporting director and owner, that is normal.

“Once you filter through all of that, we need to look at where we might be possibly a bit light because the reality is that we could lose four or five players for around four, five, six games - depending on how the tournaments go. To see the boys play for their country in big tournaments, that’s something we’re really proud of, as a club. But that’s when you really do need a deep squad – and we probably don’t have the depth, at the minute, not to be worried about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to be proactive and active, look at different scenarios on when the injured boys are going to get back fit, properly. Guys like Chris Cadden, Harry McKirdy and Jake Doyle-Hayes, they’re edging closer, but we probably won’t know until nearer the time.”

Hibs return to action in a Scottish Cup away day against Forfar, with Rangers visiting Easter Road for a midweek clash just a few days later. Assuming they progress in the Cup, Monty’s men will have played six games before the major international tournaments wind up.

Aware that Hibs won’t be the only team to suffer, Montgomery said: “I mean, there are so many international games, it feels like there are matches every couple of weeks. We can’t control that. What we can control is making sure we’ve got a squad capable of coping.

“The reality is the big teams in the league, Celtic and Rangers for example, I’m sure they’ll lose players as well. So right throughout the league, and in the leagues around the world, there will be players leaving to take part in these tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something you can’t avoid. But you can plan and make sure you have enough bodies to fill those holes when it happens.”

Recruitment is an ongoing process, rather than something that happens during the transfer windows. But Montgomery credits McDermott for letting the coaching staff concentrate on immediate concerns ahead of the January bunfight.

“Brian is really diligent,” said the Yorkshireman. “What he does is filter a lot of stuff, because you can imagine the number of players who want to come here, a big club, an attractive club for players to come to.

“He filters out a lot of the calls and focuses on the realistic ones, the players who might be an option. Because there are a lot of players out there on these data systems, but the reality is a lot are unrealistic because of fees, loan fees, permanence, and salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about filtering the ones who would suit Hibs and, once we get that short list, we put a little bit more time into looking into them. But every club is doing the same so one minute a player is available, the next minute he’s not. That’s part and parcel of the game we’re in.”