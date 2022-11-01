Jim Goodwin ban reduced as SFA hands Aberdeen boss reprieve over Ryan Porteous comments
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin remains banned from the touchline for this week’s Friday night football clash with Hibs, but his eight-game suspension has been reduced on appeal.
The Scottish FA originally handed Goodwin an eight-match touchline ban for comments he made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous after the teams’ previous meeting in September, but the Pittodrie club appealed the punishment. The Irishman’s ban has now been reduced to just five games, with two of those still being suspended until the end of the campaign. He will still be banned from the dugout for the matches coming up against Hibs and Livingston.
The Aberdeen boss was charged over cheating accusations he made about Porteous following the game at Easter Road which Hibs won 3-1. Porteous won a penalty during the match after an incident involving Liam Scales. The Aberdeen defender was sent off and after the match Goodwin accused Porteous of conning the referee and “blatant cheating”. Following a hearing, he was handed an eight-game ban from the touchline with two of those being suspended.
However, the club appealed and Goodwin was allowed to return to the dugout on a temporary basis after serving the first match of his suspension. After the appeal was heard at Hampded, the ban has now been reduced.
In a short statement on social media this evening, Aberdeen said: "Following the outcome of an SFA appeal hearing, Jim Goodwin will now serve a reduced three match suspension, with a further two games suspended until the end of the season. As a result, Jim will be banned from the dugout for our forthcoming matches against Hibernian and Livingston."