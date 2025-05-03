Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dundee United boss has lavished kind words on Hibs - and named a recruitment factor entering the millions.

Jim Goodwin has plenty of admiration for Hibs’ turnaround as he looks to knock the club off its third place perch.

An outstanding unbeaten run came to an end in the Premiership last weekend for David Gray’s side in a 1-0 loss against Aberdeen. They had been unbeaten in the league since early December’s defeat against Celtic prior to that loss that has them holding onto third via goal difference ahead of the Dons. United are three points back.

Victory against United on Saturday would give Hibs a strong platform to build their final push for third place from. Goodwin says recruitment that has allowed Hibs to make like for like changes must be applauded, but third is where the Easter Road side should be in his mind, as he makes a claim approaching the millions.

Dundee United boss praises Hibs transfer business

He said: “I'm pretty sure the majority of people out there will probably see us as the underdogs in this fight for third place. I don't think it would be too much of a surprise to see the likes of Hibs and Aberdeen up there competing at that end of the table - it’s where those kind of clubs should be given the resources and the finances that they have available to them.

“Aberdeen have spent close to three million this year in transfers, Hibs will be probably in excess of a million. The fact that, with the resources that we've had available to us this season, that we're able to go toe-to-toe with these two teams is a great credit to the squad and to the backroom team that we've been able to stay in the fight.

“David Gray has done a remarkable job given where they were late last year, November-December time, around about the bottom of the table. To go on the type of run that they went on then was a great credit to him and to those players for bringing themselves right back up the table into the position that they're in. We know what to expect. They're a very, very good side. They've got experienced players throughout the team because their recruitment has been very good - they can make like-for-like changes at the drop of a hat. We have to be prepared for every eventuality.

“We want to get back to winning ways ourselves and put on a really strong performance. Prior to the Celtic game, we had won our previous three fixtures and kept three clean sheets. Getting back to the basics, I think, after a defeat like last Saturday is really important. Being defensively solid is important for us. Aberdeen were last weekend and managed to keep a clean sheet against a very good attacking Hibs team. Of course you're hoping that somebody, I don't really care who it is, can step up with a moment of quality to go and win the game. But if it's a scrappy goal, I'll take that too.”

Dundee United response to Celtic thumping

Last time out, Dundee United lost 5-0 to Celtic at Tannadice, and their boss refuses to lodge this game into must win territory, with three games to go after it. Goodwin added: “I wouldn't say it's a must-win, but it's certainly what our attitude is going to be going into it - we want to win the game. I'm sure Hibs will be disappointed that their amazing unbeaten run came to an end last weekend, no doubt they'll want to get back to winning ways as well.

“If we go and win the game , then that all of a sudden puts us level on points with Hibs and I don't think I would be too surprised if St Mirren got a result against Aberdeen, given the good form that Stephen Robinson's team is in. We're still in the fight - that's all we can ask for and we want to try and make sure that we finish the season off on a really positive footing. We don't want this season just to peter out. We want to stay in the fight for third place and we'll keep going right to the end.”