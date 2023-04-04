Jim Goodwin reflects on Easter Road exit as he prepares for first meeting with Hibs since sacking

The Irishman saw his tenure as Aberdeen boss come to a devastating conclusion when they were beaten 6-0 at Easter Road in a match-up dubbed “El Sackio” by the press due to the pressure both managers were under.

Since then Hibs have improved their fortunes, going on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league before the recent three-game skid.

Goodwin, meanwhile, took over the vacant manager’s job at Dundee United last month. Performances have improved and they’ve avoided defeat in two of their four games with him in charge, but they are desperate for a victory as they continue to sit bottom of the cinch Premiership table, two points from Ross County in 11th and six points from safety.

Jim Goodwin climbs over the Easter Road advertising hoardings after being dismissed as manager of Aberdeen following a 6-0 loss earlier this year. Picture: SNS

Goodwin knows this weekend will be a tough encounter with Hibs themselves hungry for the victory as they look to mount a charge on third place and (very likely) at least eight games in Europe next term.

He said on Sky Sports: "I haven't spoken to Lee since. It was my last game in charge of Aberdeen and it wasn't a game that I remember fondly.

"But Hibs are a good team. They're up there competing for Europe which is where you'd expect a club like Hibs to be.

"I know Lee will be hurting from the last three defeats and he'll no doubt be looking for a reaction for his players. So it should make for a very good, open, entertaining game on Sunday."

