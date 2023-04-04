News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
29 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
46 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
1 hour ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed

Jim Goodwin reflects on Easter Road exit as he prepares for first meeting with Hibs since sacking

Jim Goodwin doesn’t have fond memories of his last meeting with Hibs as the Dundee United boss gets ready to welcome Lee Johnson’s side to Tannadice on Sunday.

By Craig Fowler
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:56 BST

The Irishman saw his tenure as Aberdeen boss come to a devastating conclusion when they were beaten 6-0 at Easter Road in a match-up dubbed “El Sackio” by the press due to the pressure both managers were under.

Since then Hibs have improved their fortunes, going on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league before the recent three-game skid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goodwin, meanwhile, took over the vacant manager’s job at Dundee United last month. Performances have improved and they’ve avoided defeat in two of their four games with him in charge, but they are desperate for a victory as they continue to sit bottom of the cinch Premiership table, two points from Ross County in 11th and six points from safety.

Jim Goodwin climbs over the Easter Road advertising hoardings after being dismissed as manager of Aberdeen following a 6-0 loss earlier this year. Picture: SNSJim Goodwin climbs over the Easter Road advertising hoardings after being dismissed as manager of Aberdeen following a 6-0 loss earlier this year. Picture: SNS
Jim Goodwin climbs over the Easter Road advertising hoardings after being dismissed as manager of Aberdeen following a 6-0 loss earlier this year. Picture: SNS
Most Popular

Goodwin knows this weekend will be a tough encounter with Hibs themselves hungry for the victory as they look to mount a charge on third place and (very likely) at least eight games in Europe next term.

He said on Sky Sports: "I haven't spoken to Lee since. It was my last game in charge of Aberdeen and it wasn't a game that I remember fondly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But Hibs are a good team. They're up there competing for Europe which is where you'd expect a club like Hibs to be.

"I know Lee will be hurting from the last three defeats and he'll no doubt be looking for a reaction for his players. So it should make for a very good, open, entertaining game on Sunday."

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Jim GoodwinLee JohnsonDundee UnitedAberdeenEurope