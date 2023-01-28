News you can trust since 1873
Jim Goodwin sacked immediately after full-time following Aberdeen's 6-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road

Jim Goodwin has been sacked by Aberdeen after losing 6-0 to Hibs at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 5:42pm

The Irishman was given a reprieve from the club’s board earlier in the week amid intense pressure from the supporters following the humiliating exit to sixth-tier Darvel in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

His stay of execution lasted only three days with the Aberdeen board taking immediate action following the hammering in Leith.

A short statement on Twitter read: “Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the Club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect.”

A dejected Jim Goodwin during his side's 6-0 defeat to Hibs at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
Josh Campbell netted a hat-trick for the hosts, while Elie Youan, Kevin Nisbet and Will Fish were also on the scoresheet.

The result comes just 10 days after Aberdeen were beaten 5-0 on the other side of Edinburgh, going down to Robbie Neilson’s side at Tynecastle Park.

