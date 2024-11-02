The Dundee United manager has sent a Hibs message ahead of battle against them.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Goodwin has urged Hibs to keep the faith with David Gray amid a difficult start to the season.

The Irishman’s Dundee United side beat Hibs 3-2 last time out in a dramatic clash at Tannadice, where the away team conceded twice in second half stoppage time. They collide again on Sunday at Easter Road with Hibs locked into the Premiership’s bottom two currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Gray has won once in the league so far, in what is his maiden campaign as a permanent boss. His Dundee United counterpart reckons the club must provide time for the legend of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning squad to get things right.

Goodwin said: “Yeah, I mean Hibs are in a difficult position at the moment at the table. I think they will come good, personally. I hope David Gray gets the time to turn it around. If anybody was ever going to be given time in management in Scotland at the moment, it would be David.

“You would like to think, given the service he’s given to Hibs. I think they’ve got far too much quality in their squad to be in the position that they’re in. It happens that they look like a group that just needs any kind of a win to get some confidence and momentum but we have to hope that that’s not against us.”

Experienced United defender Declan Gallagher wants to put another defeat on Gray’s record as gaffer after consecutive defeats to two of his ex-sides, Aberdeen and Motherwell. He added: “We need to try to get back to winning ways.

“It’s the first time we have been in the situation of losing two on the bounce this season. So it will take a bit of mental toughness to get back at it and get points on the board again.”