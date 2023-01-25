The Australian midfielder joined from Belgian side Eupen on Saturday afternoon and started in an unfamiliar midfield trio alongside Josh Campbell and Lewis Stevenson against Hearts fewer than 24 hours later. While Robbie Neilson’s side comfortably won the tie, dumping Hibs out of the cup in the process, the 30-year-old believes being introduced to Scottish football in one of the feistiest games going can only benefit his adaptation to the league.

Speaking to Hibs TV, Jeggo said: "It all happened really quickly, it was very exciting and as soon as I heard of the interest it was something I really wanted to do. As we moved along there was mention of the game at the weekend and straight away I said, ‘if we can get it done in time, then great’.

"It was a mad 48 hours getting over here, getting everything done and signed, training once and then going straight into the team. I’m really happy to be here. The result at the weekend wasn’t what we wanted but it was a real taster of this club and how big it is and I’m really looking forward to being part of it. It’s never nice losing any game let alone a derby but in terms of the atmosphere and the build-up but when you walk out and feel the stadium, the atmosphere, and the passion, you realise how big a club Hibs is. I just can’t wait to get stuck in and have more moments like that – but positive ones."

Jimmy Jeggo made his Hibs debut against Hearts - just hours after signing from Eupen

Jeggo is familiar with Scottish football given how many of his compatriots are over here, and he spoke to current Hibees Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller as well as former Easter Road midfielder Jackson Irvine about life in the Capital. He also watched matches before travelling over from Liège.

"The boys were really good with me, helping me settle in quickly, and sometimes that’s the best way of doing it – getting thrown in the deep end,” he added. “English and Scottish football is already massive in Australia but now with so many players over here there’s a real thirst for it so I know a lot about the league, the different teams. I knew a lot about Hibs already but it was good to get a personal touch from the boys, which helped the move happen.”

Jeggo also remains hopeful that starring for Hibs can help him force his way back into the Australian squad, after featuring in the World Cup qualifiers but missing out on Qatar itself. At 30, he will hope to add further caps to his current total of 13.

