The 20-year-old centre-back is currently on loan at Liverpool Montevideo but reports in the player’s homeland suggest a deal has already been struck between the Easter Road side and his parent club.

Sosa has played 17 times for Liverpool, registering one assist and keeping nine clean sheets, but his loan could be cut short to allow him to move to Scotland.

Hibs have already signed Rocky Bushiri and Kyle McClelland on permanent deals this summer but manager Lee Johnson has made no secret of his desire to bring in further options at the back.

Sosa made his debut for Nacional against Rentistas in the Championship play-off final in April 2021.

He came on as a substitute for left-back Agustín Oliveros, who succumbed to injury after half an hour, and Sosa notched an assist for the winning goal in a 1-0 victory, helping seal the Primera División 2020 title for Nacional.

Days after helping Nacional win the title, the former Uruguay youth internationalist joined Rentistas on a season-long loan, scoring twice in 30 games.

A left-footed centre-back, he has won plaudits for his aerial prowess and his long passing, and can also operate at left-back or in midfield.

Born in Fray Bentos, Sosa left hometown club Anglo for Nacional’s youth system at the age of 14 and progressed through the ranks, eventually getting called into the first-team squad in late 2019, but had to wait for his official debut.