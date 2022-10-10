There are raucous cheers from the hospitality lounges nearby as he makes his way into the media room, and Newell grins.

“I was just standing outside there, listening to the drunks and how happy they all are, and I was speaking to someone, saying how football can make or break a weekend for so many people,” he says.

“We’re on a run at the minute and it’s a good time to be here. [Motherwell’s former Hibs defender] Paul McGinn got the big cheer at first, which is when you know everyone’s in a really good mood – because he’s not even here any more!”

The atmosphere is a far cry from the concerned jeering that greeted some of the results in July against the Bairns, and Morton at Easter Road.

Even though manager Lee Johnson had warned of the need for time, and talked about the process of righting the good ship Hibernian after it had navigated stormy waters for much of last season, there were flashes of impatience in the early part of the campaign.

Newell, who was signed by Paul Heckingbottom and present throughout the decline of the Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney tenures, is perhaps ideally placed to offer a balanced take on the early-season reaction from supporters – and how Hibs have turned things around in just a few weeks.

“I wouldn’t say there was a lot of noise at the start of the season, but there were a few moans and groans. The gaffer was always quite patient with us lads, told us not to worry, that it was a process,” he explains.

Joe Newell had no doubts that Hibs would turn their form around under Lee Johnson

Process indeed, given that Newell is one of five players to have played at left-back already along with Chris Cadden, Josh Campbell, Marijan Čabraja, and Lewis Stevenson. But the quick turnaround between Johnson taking the reins and the first competitive match of the 2022/23 season meant little room for experimentation; and hardly any time to allow new signings to settle in and adapt.

Johnson has been candid in his opinions and honest about timescales. There is no quick fix, no guarantee that players will assimilate a different style of play with new coaches and team-mates, but that’s very much the nature of football in the 21st century.

“So much change happened last season, so many new faces. Then a load more came along this summer,” Newell continues.

“The gaffer said all along that it wasn’t going to click straight away. We knew that. You want it to, but there are going to be bumps in the road.”

Newell and Elias Melkersen applaud the Hibs fans at full time

Hibs see-sawed during the Premier Sports Cup group stage, slamming five past Clyde before limping to a 1-0 defeat at Falkirk, although it’s anyone’s guess as to how they didn’t take something from that game given the way they dominated the second half. A comprehensive yet slightly laboured victory over Bonnyrigg Rose preceded a penalties loss to Morton that became a 3-0 defeat after the ineligible Rocky Bushiri was selected.

“It was a very, very young squad to start the season and the inconsistency was always going to be there. In hindsight, it should have been obvious,” the midfielder says.

“The league cup was obviously a disappointment but since then, we’ve been on a good trajectory and the last four wins in a row, it’s starting to come together. So credit to the gaffer.”

As well as things clicking on the pitch, Johnson is starting to get more of his injured players back. One of them, Kyle Magennis, started the move that led to Hibs’ winner against Motherwell, and Newell is delighted to see him, and the others, back fit.

Bushiri began the league season well and will be pushing for a return to action while Elias Melkersen and Demi Mitchell are giving Johnson food for thought in the final third.

“There is definitely more to come from us, with people coming back. Kyle coming back had a great reception which is good for him, because he’s had so much bad luck. The work he’s put into get back out there is amazing and we all know the quality he’s got,” Newell adds.

“We’ve got other lads coming back from injury as well and things are looking good.”

It would be remiss to overlook Paul Hanlon’s performance against the Steelmen – one of his most commanding in recent months – and Lewis Stevenson’s solid cameo at left-back on his 550th appearance in a Hibs shirt.

Individuals like this pair have made life at Easter Road infinitely easier for Newell and some of the more recent arrivals, but it also seems that Johnson and his coaching staff are getting the best out of the players. Newell is another; so too Ryan Porteous.

“Paul and Lewy are underrated massively – not from our fans but outside our fanbase. People don’t realise how good they are,” the midfielder insists.

“They don’t realise how much of an achievement it is for someone like Lewis to play 550 games. That’s incredible, to do it for one club – the same as Paul. It shows how important they are to this club.

“I know when I first joined they were a massive help to me, getting the message across on how important it is to play for this team, how professional and dedicated you need to be to play that many games.