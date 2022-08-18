Joe Newell hopes 'phenomenal' Martin Boyle can once again inspire Hibs against Rangers

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road side host the Light Blues in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off keen to banish the ghosts of last weekend’s disappointing defeat in Livingston and while Hibs aren’t heaping pressure on the Australian internationalist, his ability could be vital for Lee Johnson’s side.

"You saw the lift the crowd got and we got as players from having Boyley back in the Hearts game,” Newell said as he previewed the fixture.

"He is a phenomenal player isn’t he? He’s only going to help any team he comes back to.

Boyle scored a first-half hat-trick as Hibs dismantled the then managerless Gers at the national stadium, a performance all the more surprising given it came in the midst of a poor run of league form and following a Covid-19 outbreak that struck down a large number of players and backroom staff.

“We were in a terrible run of form. I remember thinking it could be a catalyst for us and we’d kick on,” Newell added.

“It didn’t quite work out that way though."

It was a far cry from the first time Newell faced Rangers – ‘We got beat 6-1 and I got dragged off at half-time’ – but he also insists that Hibs have been unlucky in some encounters with the Ibrox side.

Joe Newell previews Hibs' Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers

“Hampden aside, I feel like we’ve not really got what we’ve deserved from some games [against Rangers]. We know if we’re on song then we can produce a performance and get a result,” he explained.

“It’s still early in the season but a good result would give everyone a lift. I think we’re a better team than last year; we need to go out and prove it on Saturday.”

Could Boyle be the difference once again?

“I hope so. I will take being 3-0 up again after half an hour! He’s as sharp as he was when he left. We definitely missed his directness, his pace, his quality, his finishing when he left in January, so to have him back is brilliant.”