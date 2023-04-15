News you can trust since 1873
'Joe Newell immense, let's now kick on, let them off the hook': Hibs fans react to victory over Hearts

Hibs defeated Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday with Kevin Nisbet grabbing the only goal of the game.

By Craig Fowler
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

Here’s what the Hibs fans said about it on social media...

@H13EESTF: "Immense. Shows you the difference a bit passion for the badge can make. Well done lads . #joe_newell93 immense today!”

@GroupHarcus: “Let them off the hook, let’s be honest.”

The home crowd applaud the effort of the players after Hibs defeat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: SNSThe home crowd applaud the effort of the players after Hibs defeat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
The home crowd applaud the effort of the players after Hibs defeat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
@lomalley99: "Man for man fantastic. Played for the jersey. Proud watch.”

@gadhiaparag1: "Get in there!!! It’s been a long time coming! Well done lads!!”

@adam_elbekhti: "About f****** time they are terrible that’s why we were all so angry at defeats earlier in the season knowing they aren’t a better team than us.”

@shannonleishman: “Such a determined performance from every player, the cabbage.”

@stevieshaw1980: "A great win and 3 points but a disappointing day for the Hanlon haters. PH was excellent again today #GGTTH”

@GISALEGEND: “Let's go, needed a big win & put the race for Europe back on. 6 games to go to shape our season.”

@liam__1: "Brilliant to see how much it means to everyone, let's f****** kick on now!!!”

@KeithARobertson: "Where are all the 'Johnson Out' people now eh? Still think Myk should've started, maybe could've got an earlier goal himself. Better team today! Finally a derby win and if we can go on to secure top 6, that'll be good for me. C'mon the Cabbage! #GGTTH”

@brucerisk: "It's been a while...but oh how sweet was that? Having been on the receiving end of recent drubbings and subsequent taunting and ridicule from the 'big team'( sic) fans....I'm loving this. Bravo @kevinnisbet16; Bravo @HibernianFC.”

