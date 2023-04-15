'Joe Newell immense, let's now kick on, let them off the hook': Hibs fans react to victory over Hearts

Here’s what the Hibs fans said about it on social media...

@H13EESTF: "Immense. Shows you the difference a bit passion for the badge can make. Well done lads . #joe_newell93 immense today!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GroupHarcus: “Let them off the hook, let’s be honest.”

The home crowd applaud the effort of the players after Hibs defeat Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

@lomalley99: "Man for man fantastic. Played for the jersey. Proud watch.”

@gadhiaparag1: "Get in there!!! It’s been a long time coming! Well done lads!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@adam_elbekhti: "About f****** time they are terrible that’s why we were all so angry at defeats earlier in the season knowing they aren’t a better team than us.”

@shannonleishman: “Such a determined performance from every player, the cabbage.”

@stevieshaw1980: "A great win and 3 points but a disappointing day for the Hanlon haters. PH was excellent again today #GGTTH”

@GISALEGEND: “Let's go, needed a big win & put the race for Europe back on. 6 games to go to shape our season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@liam__1: "Brilliant to see how much it means to everyone, let's f****** kick on now!!!”

@KeithARobertson: "Where are all the 'Johnson Out' people now eh? Still think Myk should've started, maybe could've got an earlier goal himself. Better team today! Finally a derby win and if we can go on to secure top 6, that'll be good for me. C'mon the Cabbage! #GGTTH”

@brucerisk: "It's been a while...but oh how sweet was that? Having been on the receiving end of recent drubbings and subsequent taunting and ridicule from the 'big team'( sic) fans....I'm loving this. Bravo @kevinnisbet16; Bravo @HibernianFC.”

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad