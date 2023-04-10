The Englishman came off the bench to play his part in a Hibs derby win at Tynecastle on Boxing Day in 2019, when Martin Boyle famously scored a double, but a home win this Saturday would be extra special.

Take away, for a moment, what is riding on this particular fixture in terms of making the top six and challenging for Europe. Newell is well aware of all that. His determination to beat Hearts in front of the Hibs fans is more about raw emotion.

Newell is a polite and articulate footballer, but when he talks candidly about playing in the derby it is impossible to avoid the fire in his eyes and the passion deep within. He’s been at the club long enough to know what it is all about. A home victory is long overdue and would be extra special.

Joe Newell has not played in a Hibs derby win at Easter Road in nearly four years at the club and is determined to put that right. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

“I can't emphasise enough how much it would mean to me, it would mean the world,” Newell explains. “It's impossible to play for this club and not be really invested in it. I have been here four years now, you have got mates who are fans, your own family and friends become fans. It's impossible not to be a fan yourself when you have been here this long. It's something I have thought about a lot and I will be trying as hard as I can.”

Newell has suffered his fair share of derby anguish, most recently in January when Hearts won 3-0 in the league at Tynecastle and 3-0 again in the Scottish Cup at Easter Road. Newell played in the first one but was suspended for the second and watched on from the stands. It really hurt.

“It's horrendous, definitely the worst part of being a footballer, losing your local derby,” he adds. “And then the absolute opposite, there is no better feeling in life, if we win I can't think of anything else I could do that will make me that happy.

“That's the reality and they will feel the same. All our lads will know the importance of it, there will be no question marks going into it next week. It's probably the perfect game to have after a few bad results.

Joe Newell in action at Tannadice, where Hibs lost their second game in row

“If I could have picked one game to bounce back next Saturday it would be the derby. It's perfect in that respect, it's at home, so we will be straight back on the training ground and focused on that.”

Both teams go into this powderkeg fixture on the back of a few bad results, Hearts without a manager after dispensing with Robbie Neilson’s services on Sunday. Christian Doidge, the Hibs striker on loan at Kilmarnock, had a hand in that after scoring in the Ayrshire team’s victory over Hearts at Rugby Park 10 days ago.

“He was happy, Doidgey, after that,” smiled Newell. “He kind of went to give the Hearts fans a little bit and then backed off a little bit. He's too nice a guy to do that. He actually texted me before Sunday's game against Dundee United and said 'do Killie a favour' so we have let him down as well.”

Letting the fans down in derbies has been a bigger frustration for Newell. He believes Hibs have a point to prove. “I can't deny that,” he replies. “They have had our number the last few times. We are due them one. With the extra importance of making the top six, it should be a good game.”

After back-to-back defeats against Motherwell and United, Newell admits things need to change to get the result they so desperately need and want in the derby. There was lots to be happy about at Tannadice in terms of team shape, balance and possession, but games are won and lost in the penalty area and that’s where Hibs must improve.

“Being clinical in both boxes,” adds Newell when asked what needs to change. “I was suspended for the last derby in the cup and, you might think it sounds mad, but I genuinely thought we were the better side and we lost 3-0. So it's about being clinical. We will work on it this week and work on little things to try and give us that platform in the game.

“The one at their place earlier in the season, we were 2-0 down at half-time and it's a mountain to climb. We will probably look at that and make sure we are a bit more solid and give ourselves a chance and then at home. With the crowd behind us and the quality we have got, we will be confident.

“You look back over the course of the season at the sloppy results we have had that we should take care of. It's come down to a dogfight now, we have to win the last two to guarantee being in the top six.

“If we win the next two we are probably in a very good position so we have just got to keep believing. Any week you are either on top of the world or think it's the end of the world. It can change so quickly and we know that.

