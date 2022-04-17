Joe Newell 'not getting blame for Hibs defeat after semi-final red card', insists Chris Cadden

The midfielder was given his marching orders by referee John Beaton following a yellow-card challenge on Peter Haring, having been cautioned in the early stages of the encounter.

Newell’s dismissal left Hibs to play more than half an hour with ten men and his sending-off came at a time when Hibs were in the ascendancy as they chased an equaliser, which didn’t arrive as Hearts held on to advance to the final.

But despite Shaun Maloney’s side facing an uphill struggle in their bid to level the game, goalscorer Cadden absolved the 29-year-old of any blame.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Newell protests as he is shown a red card in the semi-final

“Joe's devastated but ever since I came to the club he has been unbelievable for us,” Cadden said as he reflected on the last-four defeat.

"Every single week he is one of our top performers; a seven or eight out of ten player for us and someone we can rely on. He's been unbelievable.

‘Of course he's devastated but no one is blaming him. He's a massive part of this team and the dressing room, and he's been great for us.”

Hibs will now turn their attentions to their final five Scottish Premiership matches against St Mirren, Livingston, Aberdeen, Dundee, and St Johnstone, and after a largely forgettable season there are hopes at Easter Road that the campaign can at least end on a more positive note.

“We'll take a couple of days off, reassess the game and then go again. It's a big end to the season and we know that,” Cadden finished.

Message from the editor