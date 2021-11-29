Joe Newell reveals plans for post-playing career and how long he could remain at Hibs

Joe Newell says he's loving life at Hibs as he begins to plan what to do after his playing days are over. Picture: SNS

The 28-year-old signed a contract extension to remain at Easter Road until 2023 earlier this year and reckons he’ll still have around seven good years left in him before it’s time to hang up those boots.

Having known nothing else for the majority of his life other than organised football, he can’t envision a career away from the game but has already started planning to make the transition from being a professional player as painless as poissible.

“I’ve played academy football since the age of seven, so it’s all I’ve ever known,” he just Graham Spiers on the Press Box Podcast. “I just can’t imagine doing anything else, so I’d like to get into coaching. Whether it’s management or just coaching, I’m not sure yet.

“I’m starting my badges this summer coming up. That would be something I’m really interested in.

“I love the game, always have. I watch plenty of it. I feel like I’ve got a good knowledge. I feel like I’m good tactically and that sort of stuff.”

There are numerous examples from recent seasons of Hibs taking care of their older players, with David Gray (prior to his retirement), Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson all receiving contract extensions in their 30s.

Newell will be at the age when his next contract expires and he admits he’d be happy to seriously listen to an offer to remain even longer.

“I’m literally open to anything,” he said. “If it comes to the end of my contract with Hibs and they offer me another one, and the conditions are right, I’d love to stay here. I’ve loved my time here; I love living here; it’s a great club to play for.

“So I’d love to stay for another five years after this contract ends, which would be the typical time you’d be expected to retire.

“Or I could go back down to England to be closer to family if that suits. And I’ve always said I’d be open to playing abroad somewhere. Live is short and a career in football is short, so never say never.”

