While everyone in green and white performed well, the 30-year-old especially stood out in the middle of the park and in both boxes as he helped out the defenders and got forward to support the attackers. Writing on his social media page on Sunday, Newell accepted that it had been a rollercoaster campaign so far but promised that every player in the dressing room was focused on a strong finish.

“I know we’ve been very up and down this season,” he wrote, “but the whole group really does care and we’re desperate to finish the season well. Amazing day on Saturday and a massive few weeks coming up.”

His performance against Hearts suggested someone eager to make up for the games he missed through injury. He also missed the last derby meeting in the Scottish Cup through suspension, having been sent off at Hampden 12 months ago in last season’s semi-final between the rivals. Although he wasn’t on the pitch in January he cut a frustrated figure in the stand, kicking every ball but unable to influence the final result.

Joe Newell, left, and Kevin Nisbet celebrate at full time after beating Hearts 1-0 at Easter Road

The former Rotherham United man spoke after the defeat by Dundee United and outlined what beating Hearts would mean to him.

“I can't emphasise enough how much [a derby win] would mean to me, it would mean the world. It’s impossible to play for Hibs and not be really invested in it. I have been here four years now, you have got mates who are fans, your own family and friends become fans. It's impossible not to be a fan yourself when you have been here this long. It's something I have thought about a lot and I will be trying as hard as I can. The worst part of being a footballer is losing your local derby, it’s horrendous. And then the absolute opposite: there is no better feeling in life, if you win. I can't think of anything else I could do that will make me that happy.”

Along with manager Lee Johnson, derby goal hero Kevin Nisbet spoke of the result strengthening the bond between players and fans, and the Scotland striker illustrated that on Saturday night. One Hibs fan revealed on social media that his father, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, had passed away during the game.

"His body gave up over the course of the week but he held on until just before 2pm, the same time as Nisbet rattled in Hibs' winner. I know he was singing Sunshine on Leith at the end from up above with a smile on his face,” the fan wrote.

Nisbet replied to the tweet saying: “So sorry to hear that, that one was for him today, stay strong.” The supporter later revealed the 26-year-old had privately contacted him asking to send his matchworn shirt from the derby to the fan. "What an absolute legend, and that goal meant everything.”