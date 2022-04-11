The centre-back missed the 3-1 cinch Premiership defeat at Tynecastle through suspension but is available to return this weekend at Hampden.

Collins also reckons the loss of the front three from last season has also been a major factor in Hibs’ decline this season.

The former Hibs and Scotland midfielder said: “After the third goal went in [at Tynecastle], Hibs started giving the ball away. Who was really wanting it? Did they have any leaders? The answer is that it looked like they didn’t.

Ryan Porteous returns from suspension for the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden

“This week, they will bring back a leader. Porteous comes back into the centre of defence. He’ll make them better and stronger at the back.”

Reflecting on how Hibs have declined this season, Collins told BBC Sportsound: “Hibs have made a lot of changes. I’m not going to make excuses for the manager. Doidge has done his Achilles at the start of the season. He’s their only real target man at the football club. Nisbet has done his cruciate, although he wasn’t playing well or scoring goals. They sold Boyle.

“Those three carried them last season and took the threat to the opposition, so they’ve now got a front three that’s new and a lot of young players. Are they good enough at this moment in time? I’m not sure. There are question marks over them all.

“Melkersen is 19. Mueller has come from America. The one shining light was Harry Clarke. He’s a very good football player. Looks quick, dynamic. In a team that was getting battered in the second half, he was one player who still tried to get on the ball and make things happen.”

