John Greechan’s Hibs player ratings v Hearts as two score 7 and one 8

Hibs players thanks fans after Hearts game.

Oh. My. Goodness. Elie Youan, what did you do?

On a brutal day in Edinburgh, with Hibs looking beaten, broken, drowned and beyond revival at 2-0 down to their nearest and dearest rivals, Youan’s quickfire double – scoring with 66 and then 68 minutes gone – saw the visitors come back to secure a draw at Tynecastle.

The winger’s two finishes cancelled out a first-half wonder strike from Alan Forrest and a wickedly unlucky Christian Doidge own goal early in the second half, as yet another thrilling capital clash ended in a share of the spoils.

If Hearts might feel aggrieved that their performance for the first hour or so was not rewarded with victory, Hibs had late chances to win the game – and might even be slightly disappointed not to claim a victory that looked so unlikely for so, so long.

In a first half dominated by the home side, who enjoyed the majority of both possession and territory, few in Hibs ranks could complain about going a goal down.

Especially not when they factored in the quality of the strike from Alan Forrest, who cut in from the right to score with a beautiful left-footed shot from all of 20 yards, the ball beating a helpless David Marshall at the goalkeeper’s top right-hand corner.

The hammer blow came early in the second half, a low Lowry cross going in off Doidge.

Hibs were done. Finished. Or so it seemed.

Youan’s first goal, pouncing on a loose ball to rifle a shot into the roof of the net from close range, sparked hope in the away ranks.

When he punished the Hearts defence for dawdling on a Boyle cross just moments later, the visiting fans behind Zander Clark’s goal went wild with relief and delight.

Hibs had to cope with the loss of David Marshall to injury late on - but were strong enough to see the game out.

Hibs ratings:

GK David Marshall 6/10 – Made some excellent saves, helpless for both goals, limped off late on.

RB Lewis Miller 6/10 – Tried to get forward and influence attack but was often on the back foot.

CB Will Fish 6/10 – Left exposed by midfield gaps in front, he was fighting fires on a wet afternoon.

CB Rocky Bushiri 6/10 – Just a torrid experience for the centre-half, jeered with every touch of the ball. But he stuck to task.

LB Jordan Obita 6/10 – Another fullback who wanted to be involved in attack, but found himself defending for much of game.

RW Elie Youan 8/10 – Two quickfire goals turned this game on its head. Unbelievable.

CM Jimmy Jeggo 6/10 – Outnumbered and overrun in central midfield, he stuck at it.

LW Martin Boyle 7/10 – Cut a frustrated figure for much of the game. But still carried loads of threat - and might have won it in injury time.

CF Chrisian Doidge 6/10 – Usual tireless shift but asked to work wonders with limited service. No chance at own goal.

CF Dylan Vente 7/10 – There’s no such thing as a lost cause for the striker, who was in or around the action for both Hibs goals.

SUB Adam Le Fondre 6/10 – Replaced Doidge with the game apparently lost.

SUB Paul Hanlon 6/10 – On for the last quarter hour, club captain manned the barricades effectively.

SUB Max Boruc 5/10 – So tough for a sub goalie. Did nothing wrong.