Hibs facing St Johnstone this weekend at Easter Road as Nick Montgomery’s men aim to get back to winning ways in the Aussie’s second game in charge. Hibs shared a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock last time out and ahead of this weeend’s game, there have been team news updates aplenty.

Nick Montgomery has been talking about the fitness of Christian Doidge and provided an update on Elie Youan. Paul Hanlon could challenge for a starting berth in place of Rocky Bushiri, while Jair Tavares is back in the frame for a starting place - and is competing with Youan for a slot.

You can check out those injury updates here but in the meantime, let’s have a look at what John Greechan has gone with for his predicted Hibs XI v St Johnstone which you can find out in the gallery below.

1 . David Marshall Goalkeeper - David Marshall Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Miller Right back - Lewis Miller Photo Sales

3 . Will Fish Centre-half - Will Fish Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales