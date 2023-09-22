News you can trust since 1873
John Greechan’s predicted Hibs starting XI v St Johnstone as Christian Doidge update given

John Greechan’s predicted starting XI for Hibs v St Johnstone

By John Greechan
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:54 BST

Hibs facing St Johnstone this weekend at Easter Road as Nick Montgomery’s men aim to get back to winning ways in the Aussie’s second game in charge. Hibs shared a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock last time out and ahead of this weeend’s game, there have been team news updates aplenty.

Nick Montgomery has been talking about the fitness of Christian Doidge and provided an update on Elie Youan. Paul Hanlon could challenge for a starting berth in place of Rocky Bushiri, while Jair Tavares is back in the frame for a starting place - and is competing with Youan for a slot.

You can check out those injury updates here but in the meantime, let’s have a look at what John Greechan has gone with for his predicted Hibs XI v St Johnstone which you can find out in the gallery below.

Goalkeeper - David Marshall

David Marshall

Goalkeeper - David Marshall

Right back - Lewis Miller

Lewis Miller

Right back - Lewis Miller

Centre-half - Will Fish

Will Fish

Centre-half - Will Fish Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Centre-half - Rocky Bushiri

Rocky Bushiri

Centre-half - Rocky Bushiri

