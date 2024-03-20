Steve Bruce was the man who brought McGinn from Hibs to Aston Villa

Steve Bruce has revealed the circumstances that took John McGinn from Hibs to Aston Villa way back in 2018.

The midfielder is a hero at Easter Road after forming part of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning squad. McGinn is now captain with Unai Emery's side pushing for the Champions League spots in the English Premier League, but almost six years ago, it was former Villans boss Bruce who brought him to Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deal was done for a fee believed to be in the region of £2.8m - plus an add-on upon Premier League promotion in 2019 - but Celtic looked like the destination for the Scotland midfielder. Some golf course chat and a mutual contact had Hibs doing business with Aston Villa, then in the English Championship.

Bruce told talkSPORT: "I had heard his grandad used to be Celtic chairman. We had to stall. We didn't have the £2million at the time and he was going to Celtic, but I had heard that his dad and grandad played golf. I thought 'I am going to try and get his dad down to give us a little bit of stalling time'.

"We got him to The Belfry and got the pro to play him - which gave us another 4-5 hours to rustle up the £2million because we didn't have it at the time. I am really pleased for him because he has turned into a really, really top player.