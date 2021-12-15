Johnny Kenny to Hibs: Easter Road side face competition from Celtic for Sligo Rovers striker

Hibs are keen on bringing Sligo Rovers attacker Johnny Kenny to Easter Road

The 18-year-old watched the Capital club’s 1-0 victory over Dundee on Tuesday night from the director’s box as interest in the youngster gathers pace ahead of the January transfer window.

A number of English clubs have been monitoring Kenny’s situation but the teenager is understood to have been given a tour of Hibs’ East Mains training facility before taking in the Scottish Premiership win against the Dark Blues, with club chiefs keen to secure his services.

Kenny has struck 12 goals and registered two assists for Liam Buckley’s side and is under contract at the Showgrounds until the end of 2024 having just signed a new contract at the start of November, so he could net the League of Ireland outfit a tidy sum if he moves on in the next month or so.

Hibs are not blessed with a wealth of attacking options, with Christian Doidge still returning to full fitness after an Achilles injury kept him sidelined for three months, and Jamie Gullan and Hull City loanee James Scott struggling for gametime.

The Hibs hierarchy has repeatedly stated their intent to supplement the squad in January with reinforcements up front and in central defence believed to be the priority.

Meanwhile, Shaun Maloney could be unveiled as the new manager of Hibs sometime in the next 48 hours. The Belgium No.2 has emerged as favourite to succeed Jack Ross, who was relieved of his duties following last week’s 1-0 defeat by Livingston.

