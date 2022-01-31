Jon Busch joins Hibs as new goalkeeping coach following Craig Samson departure

The 45-year-old former San Jose Earthquakes, Columbus Crew, and Chicago Fire ‘keeper succeeds Craig Samson, who is leaving the club despite initially being named on the coaching staff following Maloney’s appointment in December.

The Easter Road boss played alongside New York-born Busch at The Fire during the 2015 MLS season and has identified him as the ideal addition to his coaching staff.

Named MLS goalkeeper of the year in 2008, Busch was capped once by the USA in 2005, keeping a clean sheet in a friendly against Colombia, and spent time coaching at Indy Eleven towards the end of his playing career.

Jon Busch in action for San Jose Earthquakes during the 2011 MLS season

After hanging up his gloves Busch made a name for himself as a businessman and consultant and established the High Performance Goalkeeping (HPG) firm.

Samson joined the Easter Road side in the summer of 2020 teaming up once more with Jack Ross, with whom he had worked at St Mirren and Sunderland and re-registered as a player during the group stages of the 2020/21 Betfred Cup amid a goalkeeper shortage, with Ofir Marciano on international duty and Dabrowski out on loan.

He stepped up to assist David Gray during his spell as interim manager following the departure of Ross in early December and was involved for Maloney’s first two matches against Aberdeen and Dundee United before the winter break.

Samson’s departure means former club captain David Gray is the only remaining member of the coaching staff left over from the Ross era.

