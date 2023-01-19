It emerged earlier this week that the Ewood Park side had stepped up their pursuit of the 23-year-old, who looks likely to leave Easter Road before the transfer window closes, and tabled a six-figure offer for the centre-back.

But speaking on Thursday ahead of his side’s trip to Bristol City this weekend, Tomasson admitted that interest from Udinese in Italy and French side Toulouse could impact Rovers’ chances of securing the Scotland internationalist’s services.

The former Hibs managerial target said: “We have made an offer, yes. We’re still waiting for the situation [to resolve itself]. Ryan has played one game for Scotland, and is a leader as well, so we need to look into personalities and what we have in the building, because not everyone is a leader. He’s one player that we have made an offer for.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed the club had submitted an offer for Ryan Porteous

“At the end of the day let’s see if he goes to us because that’s a money issue and there’s also competition. That’s what we’re dealing with. We all know that in football, money decides quite a big deal.”