Jon Dahl Tomasson confirms Blackburn Rovers bid for Hibs' Ryan Porteous
Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed his side have submitted a bid for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous – but warned it was a case of ‘waiting and seeing’ if the player opted for a move to Lancashire.
It emerged earlier this week that the Ewood Park side had stepped up their pursuit of the 23-year-old, who looks likely to leave Easter Road before the transfer window closes, and tabled a six-figure offer for the centre-back.
But speaking on Thursday ahead of his side’s trip to Bristol City this weekend, Tomasson admitted that interest from Udinese in Italy and French side Toulouse could impact Rovers’ chances of securing the Scotland internationalist’s services.
The former Hibs managerial target said: “We have made an offer, yes. We’re still waiting for the situation [to resolve itself]. Ryan has played one game for Scotland, and is a leader as well, so we need to look into personalities and what we have in the building, because not everyone is a leader. He’s one player that we have made an offer for.
“At the end of the day let’s see if he goes to us because that’s a money issue and there’s also competition. That’s what we’re dealing with. We all know that in football, money decides quite a big deal.”
Rovers will be without Dominic Hyam for around four weeks with an ankle problem and the Scottish-born centre-back’s injury could have an effect on Rovers’ pursuit of Porteous. However, the boyhood Hibee won’t be sold before Sunday’s Scottish Cup derby with Hearts at Easter Road.